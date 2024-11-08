Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Tirupati Laddus: Allegations and Investigations

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea for a CBI probe into the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime. The plea by K A Paul cited communal tensions and religious rights violations, sparking political debate between major parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:44 IST
The Supreme Court has rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding a CBI investigation into allegations of animal fat use in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the former Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan dismissed the plea brought by social activist K A Paul, who argued that corruption and mismanagement taint this sacred Hindu offering.

Paul's petition alleged substandard ingredients, including adulterated ghee, were used under the previous regime, raising concerns among devotees and sparking communal tensions. He invoked Article 25 of the Constitution, emphasizing the fundamental right to religious freedom. The dismissed plea underscores the growing intersection of political manipulation and religious grievances in the state's dynamics.

In response to the allegations, the court had previously formed a five-member SIT to independently investigate the claims. This comprises members from the CBI, Andhra Pradesh Police, and a senior FSSAI official. The controversy has ignited political discourse intensified by accusations from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the YSR Congress Party, illustrating an ongoing feud impacting religious and cultural sentiments.

