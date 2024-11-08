Overnight Assault: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage on Ukraine

Overnight, Russia unleashed a significant attack on Ukraine, deploying a combination of drones and missiles throughout the nation. Ukrainian officials report a civilian casualty and over 30 injuries across the center, south, and northeast regions.

The assault involved 92 drones and five missiles targeting 12 regions, with Ukrainian air defense intercepting 62 drones and four missiles, and managing to electronically thwart 26 more. Odesa and Kyiv were particularly affected, causing infrastructure damage and civilian injuries.

Furthermore, the northeastern city of Kharkiv faced guided bomb attacks, injuring 25. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on international allies to reinforce Ukraine's air defenses amid escalating tensions as the conflict inches towards a significant milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)