Rakhine on the Brink: Imminent Famine Threat in War-Torn Myanmar

Rakhine state in Myanmar is on the verge of famine, with over two million at risk of starvation, according to a UN report. Rice production shortfalls due to conflict and poor weather worsen the situation, while aid faces military-imposed barriers. Violence and displacement compound the region's crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:06 IST
Rakhine state, Myanmar, is teetering on the edge of a potential famine, as a United Nations report highlights that more than two million people could face starvation.

Due to severe weather, seed shortages, and conflict-related displacement hindering rice production, the humanitarian situation is dire. Aid delivery, crucially delayed by military restrictions, adds to the urgency.

Since 2021's military coup, nearly three million people have been displaced, with the resurgence of conflict exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. New refugee waves are flooding Bangladesh, escalating the plight of the Rohingya in response to intensified violence.

