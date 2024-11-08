Samosa Scandal: A Humorous Turn in Himachal Governance

The Himachal Pradesh government finds itself in an unusual predicament over a mix-up involving samosas initially intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This incident, now the subject of a CID probe, has sparked debates concerning the state's decision-making processes.

The opposition leader, Jai Ram Thakur of the BJP, mocked the seriousness attributed to the 'samosa scandal,' highlighting what he perceives as skewed priorities in government investigations. He questions why resources are allocated to such trivial matters instead of addressing corruption allegations in various state departments.

This episode has raised questions about the inner workings of the state administration as Thakur criticized the focus on this minor incident, dubbing it an 'anti-government act' yet pointing out that those involved were part of the government.

