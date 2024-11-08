Left Menu

Samosa Scandal: A Humorous Turn in Himachal Governance

The Himachal Pradesh government's decision-making has come under scrutiny after a mix-up involving samosas served to the Chief Minister's security staff, leading to a CID probe. Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the government's priorities, questioning why an inquiry was conducted over this trivial incident instead of corruption allegations.

Updated: 08-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:20 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government finds itself in an unusual predicament over a mix-up involving samosas initially intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This incident, now the subject of a CID probe, has sparked debates concerning the state's decision-making processes.

The opposition leader, Jai Ram Thakur of the BJP, mocked the seriousness attributed to the 'samosa scandal,' highlighting what he perceives as skewed priorities in government investigations. He questions why resources are allocated to such trivial matters instead of addressing corruption allegations in various state departments.

This episode has raised questions about the inner workings of the state administration as Thakur criticized the focus on this minor incident, dubbing it an 'anti-government act' yet pointing out that those involved were part of the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

