Jai Ram Thakur Accuses Congress of Insulting Ambedkar's Legacy

In a fiery speech at the Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan in Bilaspur, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur lambasted the Congress party, accusing it of consistently disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar and the Constitution he crafted.

Thakur alleged that Congress never recognized Ambedkar's intellectual contributions and accused former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru of conspiring to keep Ambedkar out of Parliament, citing an incident where 75,000 votes were invalidated to ensure his defeat.

He further criticized Congress for constitutional alterations during Indira Gandhi's tenure, claiming these changes violated democratic values and affected the rights of Dalits, singling out the addition of Article 35(A) and Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)