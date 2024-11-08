Trust, Integrity, and the Fight Against Corruption: President Murmu's Vision

President Droupadi Murmu, addressing the Central Vigilance Commission's vigilance awareness week, underscored the necessity of immediate legal action against corruption. She revealed that over USD 12 billion worth of properties have been seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over the past decade, stressing the impact of corruption on societal trust and unity.

Murmu emphasized the importance of integrity and transparency in governance, advocating a comprehensive approach to tackle the root causes of corruption. She referenced India's eternal values as essential to this effort and praised initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer and e-tendering for their role in combating corruption.

Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Murmu expressed confidence in eradicating this societal malady. The president highlighted the Vigilance Awareness Week's theme, 'Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity,' as fitting, emphasizing morality and discipline as cornerstones of public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)