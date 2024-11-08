Explosive Parcels in Europe: Moscow's Alleged Sabotage Plot

Polish prosecutors have pointed to Russian intelligence services as the orchestrators behind explosive parcels discovered in courier depots across Europe. These packages, which detonated in locations including Britain, Germany, and Poland, had the perilous potential to ignite an aerial disaster, heightening tensions amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Officials are treating this sabotage as a serious escalation in destabilization efforts by Moscow, a strategy previously noted by Western officials.

The evidence, detailed by Polish Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Przemyslaw Nowak, indicates a high likelihood of Russian special services' involvement in the plot designed to activate explosions on cargo flights to the United States and Canada. Despite Russia's consistent denials and the Russian embassy in Warsaw not immediately commenting, the investigation proceeds, focusing on two Russian suspects and the recent detention of four Ukrainian nationals.

In light of these developments, Polish authorities are prioritizing intensive efforts to identify additional members tied to this international group. These actions are being pursued in collaboration with law enforcement across the European Union, highlighting the gravity and cross-border nature of the threat. The parcels were reportedly dispatched from Vilnius, Lithuania, further complicating the geopolitical dynamics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)