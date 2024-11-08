A Miscommunication That Cost Crores and a Marriage

A seemingly innocent 'OK' during a phone conversation led to a significant mishap for a railway stationmaster from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. While on duty, he used the word to defer an argument with his wife, inadvertently causing a major miscommunication at work.

The stationmaster's colleague misinterpreted the 'OK' as a signal to dispatch a train through a Maoist-affected zone during restricted hours, leading to a substantial financial loss of Rs 3 crore for the railways. The mishap also resulted in the stationmaster's suspension, as reported to the court.

This communication error became a pivotal element in the stationmaster's divorce case, highlighting allegations of cruelty that were eventually upheld by the Chhattisgarh High Court. The court ruled in favor of the divorce based on the wife's behavior, which the court deemed as 'cruelty' towards the husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)