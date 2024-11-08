Left Menu

A Miscommunication That Cost Crores and a Marriage

A railway stationmaster's marriage and job were impacted by a misinterpreted 'OK' during a phone spat with his wife, leading to a train being sent through a restricted zone. This miscommunication resulted in a financial loss for the railways and contributed to the stationmaster's pursuit of divorce, which was ultimately granted by the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:48 IST
A Miscommunication That Cost Crores and a Marriage
  • Country:
  • India

A seemingly innocent 'OK' during a phone conversation led to a significant mishap for a railway stationmaster from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. While on duty, he used the word to defer an argument with his wife, inadvertently causing a major miscommunication at work.

The stationmaster's colleague misinterpreted the 'OK' as a signal to dispatch a train through a Maoist-affected zone during restricted hours, leading to a substantial financial loss of Rs 3 crore for the railways. The mishap also resulted in the stationmaster's suspension, as reported to the court.

This communication error became a pivotal element in the stationmaster's divorce case, highlighting allegations of cruelty that were eventually upheld by the Chhattisgarh High Court. The court ruled in favor of the divorce based on the wife's behavior, which the court deemed as 'cruelty' towards the husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024