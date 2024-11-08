Greece and Turkey: Navigating Rough Waters Over Maritime Disputes

Efforts to resolve enduring maritime boundary disputes between Greece and Turkey continue, as both countries agree to keep the dialogue open. Following a meeting in Athens, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted ongoing conversations regarding continental shelves and exclusive economic zones.

The meeting, while addressing crucial issues, showcased differing perspectives on the scope of topics to be tackled. Greece insists discussions should focus solely on maritime boundaries, whereas Turkey advocates for a broader agenda that encompasses multiple linked issues in the Aegean.

Despite the differences, both nations expressed a commitment to fostering communication and cooperation. Subsequent meetings are scheduled, reflecting a shared intention to address challenges through diplomatic channels, with a high-level cooperation council plan in Turkey next year.

