Left Menu

Greece and Turkey: Navigating Rough Waters Over Maritime Disputes

Greece and Turkey continue to navigate long-standing disputes over maritime boundaries. Despite differing views, both countries remain committed to discussions. Foreign ministers from both nations reiterated the need for dialogue to resolve issues such as energy resources, migration, and security, aiming for cooperation and mutual understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:20 IST
Greece and Turkey: Navigating Rough Waters Over Maritime Disputes

Efforts to resolve enduring maritime boundary disputes between Greece and Turkey continue, as both countries agree to keep the dialogue open. Following a meeting in Athens, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted ongoing conversations regarding continental shelves and exclusive economic zones.

The meeting, while addressing crucial issues, showcased differing perspectives on the scope of topics to be tackled. Greece insists discussions should focus solely on maritime boundaries, whereas Turkey advocates for a broader agenda that encompasses multiple linked issues in the Aegean.

Despite the differences, both nations expressed a commitment to fostering communication and cooperation. Subsequent meetings are scheduled, reflecting a shared intention to address challenges through diplomatic channels, with a high-level cooperation council plan in Turkey next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024