ACB Unmasks Land Scam in Jammu Involving Officials and Land Mafia

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has exposed a large-scale land scam in Jammu district, implicating several revenue officials and land grabbers. The scam involves illegal seizure of custodian land. Legal actions have been initiated against those involved, with ongoing investigations to uncover further fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has unveiled a significant land scam in Jammu district, leading to the prosecution of several revenue officials, land grabbers, and their associates, according to official statements released on Friday.

ACB's investigation brought to light a sprawling network of revenue officers and land mafias involved in the illegal acquisition of approximately 40 kanals of custodian land in the Asarwan area. The land was unlawfully seized by these groups, as disclosed by an ACB spokesperson.

This operation follows a prior discovery of another scam involving over 62 acres of custodian land, with 15 filed cases undergoing investigation. To date, the bureau has registered around 16 FIRs, as investigators continue to reveal misuse of authority in the illegal transfer of land assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

