Calls for Accountability: Western Arms Supplies Impact Middle East Conflict

Tirana Hassan, the Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, has criticized Western nations supplying weapons to Israel amidst ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Hassan argues that these arms sales enable violations of international law, urging countries like the United States, UK, and Germany to leverage their influence to halt these transactions.

Hassan emphasized the inconsistency of Western governments, which demand accountability from Russia over its Ukraine invasion while continuing to arm Israel. She suggested that this double standard weakens international systems and undermines the credibility of those promoting human rights and international law.

The U.N. rights office's report on the Israel-Hamas war stated that the majority of verified fatalities are women and children, further intensifying calls for intervention. With rising tensions and political shifts, such as Donald Trump's potential return, Hassan warns of increased global instability.

