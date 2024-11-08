India and Australia Begin 3rd Joint Military Exercise 'AUSTRAHIND' in Pune

The third edition of Exercise AUSTRAHIND, a joint military exercise between India and Australia, kicked off today at the Foreign Training Node in Pune, Maharashtra, and will run from November 8 to 21, 2024. This annual exercise, which alternates between the two nations, was last conducted in Australia in December 2023. AUSTRAHIND aims to strengthen military cooperation and interoperability between the two nations, especially in counterterrorism and semi-urban operations.

The Indian contingent, primarily composed of 140 personnel from the DOGRA Regiment and 14 members of the Indian Air Force, will train alongside 120 Australian soldiers from the 13th Light Horse Regiment, 10th Brigade, 2nd Division. The two-week-long exercise is designed to improve joint tactical operations and enhance readiness for UN-mandated Chapter VII missions, which authorize use of force in maintaining or restoring international peace. Key Phases of the Exercise

Exercise AUSTRAHIND will consist of two phases:

Combat Conditioning and Tactical Training Phase: Initial sessions will focus on building physical fitness, tactical skills, and joint planning capabilities.Validation Phase: The final phase will validate the skills through simulated operations.Tactical Drills and ExercisesThroughout the exercise, both armies will engage in:

Counterterrorism operations such as raids and search-and-destroy missions,Territory capture simulations and establishing a Joint Operations Centre (JOC),Special Heli-Borne Operations (SHBO) and securing helipads for enhanced mobility,Use of drones and counter-drone technology to bolster aerial support and surveillance.The realistic settings of semi-urban and semi-desert terrains have been chosen to test and refine joint response strategies to potential security threats in complex environments.

Fostering Camaraderie and Tactical Knowledge ExchangeAUSTRAHIND provides a unique platform for sharing best practices and exchanging tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) for conducting tactical and counterterrorism operations. Through rigorous exercises, both forces will not only enhance operational synergy but also foster mutual trust and camaraderie.

This year’s edition reflects the growing strategic partnership between India and Australia, emphasizing their shared commitment to regional security and enhancing military readiness for addressing modern security challenges.