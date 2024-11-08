NATO's Call to Action: North Korean Troop Deployment Raises Global Security Concerns

The deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia's military actions in Ukraine is raising alarm among NATO members. In a joint statement, the 32-member military alliance labeled the move as a 'dangerous expansion' of North Korea's involvement, a major concern for Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security.

Countries including Australia, Japan, and South Korea echoed NATO's sentiment, emphasizing the serious implications of North Korea's military cooperation with Russia. NATO Secretary General Mark confirmed the presence of North Korean units in Russia's Kursk region.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Western countries to step up their response to this new development, viewing North Korea's involvement as an escalation in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)