Foiled Plot: The Alleged IRGC Scheme Against Trump

The United States government has formally charged an Iranian citizen, Shakeri, for allegedly plotting to assassinate president-elect Donald Trump. This development was announced by the Justice Department on Friday, highlighting Shakeri's purported links to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

According to the department, Shakeri, described as an IRGC asset, was reportedly living in Tehran and had previously immigrated to the United States as a child. He was deported around 2008 after a robbery conviction. The department claims that on October 7, 2024, Shakeri was instructed to devise a plan to eliminate Trump.

In addition to Shakeri's case, the U.S. Justice Department has charged two other individuals involved in a separate plot to assassinate a U.S. citizen of Iranian descent in New York. This case underscores ongoing tensions and security concerns surrounding Iranian activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)