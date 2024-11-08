Foiled Plot: The Alleged IRGC Scheme Against Trump
The U.S. has charged an Iranian man, Shakeri, with conspiring to assassinate president-elect Donald Trump. This alleged plot, linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, involved Shakeri providing a detailed plan. The Justice Department has also charged two others for an assassination plot targeting a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin.
- Country:
- United States
The United States government has formally charged an Iranian citizen, Shakeri, for allegedly plotting to assassinate president-elect Donald Trump. This development was announced by the Justice Department on Friday, highlighting Shakeri's purported links to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
According to the department, Shakeri, described as an IRGC asset, was reportedly living in Tehran and had previously immigrated to the United States as a child. He was deported around 2008 after a robbery conviction. The department claims that on October 7, 2024, Shakeri was instructed to devise a plan to eliminate Trump.
In addition to Shakeri's case, the U.S. Justice Department has charged two other individuals involved in a separate plot to assassinate a U.S. citizen of Iranian descent in New York. This case underscores ongoing tensions and security concerns surrounding Iranian activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- IRGC
- assassination
- Shakeri
- Justice Department
- Iran
- Revolutionary Guards
- plot
- Tehran
- New York
ALSO READ
Iran's Nobel Laureate Faces More Prison Time Amid Activism
JNU Advocates Diversity of Views Amid 'Miscommunication' Over Iranian Envoy's Seminar
Chaos Unleashed: Iranian Hackers Target Trump Campaign
Israel-Iran Tensions: Middle East on the Brink?
Iran's military in a statement suggests a cease-fire in Gaza Strip and Lebanon trumps any retaliation against Israel, reports AP.