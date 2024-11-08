Trump's Legal Battle Paused as Presidential Win Alters Prosecution Landscape

The judge in charge of Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case has halted all remaining court deadlines. This move follows Donald Trump's victory in the presidential race this week, complicating the legal proceedings against him.

Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump last year with attempting to overturn the 2020 election results and unlawfully keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. However, Smith's team is now considering how to resolve the two federal cases before Trump's inauguration, due to a Justice Department policy that prevents the prosecution of sitting presidents.

With Trump's triumph over Vice President Kamala Harris, the Justice Department has indicated that he may no longer face legal action during his presidency. Smith's team has requested time to evaluate this unique situation and aims to update the judge on their plan by December 2.

