Teen's School Standoff: A Prevented Tragedy

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after trying to gain entry to an elementary school with suspicious bags, according to police sources.

The boy, believed to have been armed, had previously researched school shootings online, said Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton during a news conference.

Authorities have charged the teenager with making terroristic threats, noting that he also admitted to intentions of intimidating students.

