Teen's School Standoff: A Prevented Tragedy

A 13-year-old was arrested in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after attempting to enter an elementary school with suspicious bags. Suspected of being armed, he was found to have searched for school shootings online. Authorities charged him with making terroristic threats as he planned to scare students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madison | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:47 IST
  • United States

A 13-year-old boy was apprehended in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after trying to gain entry to an elementary school with suspicious bags, according to police sources.

The boy, believed to have been armed, had previously researched school shootings online, said Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton during a news conference.

Authorities have charged the teenager with making terroristic threats, noting that he also admitted to intentions of intimidating students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

