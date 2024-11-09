Left Menu

Chaos in Amsterdam: Soccer Clashes Highlight Rising Antisemitism.

Amsterdam imposed a three-day demonstration ban following violent anti-Israeli attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, highlighting surging antisemitism linked to the Gaza conflict. Riot police intervened as tensions rose. Israel sent planes to the Netherlands to evacuate its citizens while diplomatic talks unfolded amid heightened security.

Amsterdam has taken stringent measures, banning demonstrations for three days after a night of violent anti-Israeli attacks targeted Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans. The incidents, described by Mayor Femke Halsema as actions by "antisemitic hit-and-run squads," prompted Israel to dispatch planes for fan evacuation.

Riot police were deployed to protect fans amid escalating tensions sparked by antisemitic and anti-Arab chants circulated on social media. The unrest arises amidst ongoing disputes over the Gaza-Israel conflict, which has seen antisemitic incidents spike across the Netherlands.

Political leaders expressed outrage, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government responding swiftly. Simultaneously, security in Amsterdam has been reinforced in anticipation of further disturbances as diplomatic efforts between Israel and the Netherlands continue.

