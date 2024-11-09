Left Menu

Canada Prepares for Potential Trump-Incited Migration Surge

Canada anticipates a potential surge of migrants due to Donald Trump's proposed mass deportation plan. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland highlights this as a major concern, reinstating a special Cabinet committee to address Canada-U.S relations under a possible Trump presidency, emphasizing controlled borders and strategic readiness.

Canada is on high alert following President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of a potential mass deportation plan. The Canadian government, led by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, has identified this as a crucial issue, moving swiftly to reinstate a special Cabinet committee to address the implications for Canada-U.S relations.

Freeland underscored the importance of controlling Canada's borders amid widespread concern among Canadians. Although the government has a strategic plan in place, specific details remain undisclosed. The committee includes key ministers from immigration and public safety sectors and convenes regularly to discuss ongoing developments.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported a rise in irregular border crossings between 2016 and 2023, partially attributed to Trump's first term. In response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden have collaborated on efforts to tighten immigration agreements, intending to manage cross-border asylum seeker movements more effectively.

