Wave of Stabbings Shocks Seattle's Chinatown-International District

In a shocking spree of violence, five individuals were stabbed on Friday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. The Seattle Police Department quickly responded to the scene, detaining one suspect linked to the attacks. Four victims required urgent medical attention and were transported to Harborview Medical Center, while another was treated on-site and later released.

According to a spokesperson from Harborview Medical Center, all four hospitalized victims remain in critical condition, underscoring the severity of the assaults. Friday's incident follows a series of similar violent attacks that occurred early on Thursday in the same neighborhood, further elevating concerns about public safety.

Authorities continue to investigate these unsettling incidents and have increased patrols in the area to prevent further violence and ensure community safety. The rapid succession of stabbings has left many residents on edge, questioning the motives and circumstances behind this recent spike in violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)