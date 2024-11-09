Left Menu

North Korea's GPS Disruption: A Maritime Alarm

North Korea executed GPS interference affecting ships and private aircraft, raising alarms in South Korea. The Joint Chiefs of Staff advised caution for vessels and aircraft in the West Sea, demanding North Korea to cease its disruptive activities and warning potential accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 08:32 IST
North Korea has sparked concern by disrupting GPS signals, impacting the navigation of numerous ships and private aircraft, according to Yonhap news on Saturday. The disruptive activities took place last Friday and Saturday, prompting heightened vigilance among neighboring nations.

The South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) have issued a precautionary advisory for all ships and aircraft traversing the West Sea region, urging them to prepare for potential signal interference. This directive comes amid a tense relationship among the Korean peninsula's nations.

The JCS further demanded an immediate cessation of the signal jamming from North Korea, stressing that such provocations would not go unchecked and that accountability would be enforced. GPS, short for Global Positioning System, is a vital technology for modern-day navigation reliant on satellite networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

