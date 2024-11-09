High Court Orders Re-Postmortem Amid Murder Suspicion in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a re-postmortem on Shiv Prasad Sahu's body following suspicions of murder expressed by his family.

The body, buried in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, will now be examined by Balaghat police with family members present, according to a court order issued Friday.

The High Court decision overturned an earlier single judge's ruling and mandated this action after Sahu's family alleged murder and sought renewed inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)