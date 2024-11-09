Left Menu

High Court Orders Re-Postmortem Amid Murder Suspicion in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated a re-postmortem of Shiv Prasad Sahu's body after suspicions arose about a possible murder. The decision was made following an appeal from Sahu's family. The court has instructed the Balaghat police to carry out the procedure with the family's presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 09-11-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 11:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a re-postmortem on Shiv Prasad Sahu's body following suspicions of murder expressed by his family.

The body, buried in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, will now be examined by Balaghat police with family members present, according to a court order issued Friday.

The High Court decision overturned an earlier single judge's ruling and mandated this action after Sahu's family alleged murder and sought renewed inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

