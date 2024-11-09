Thane's Digital Electoral Flip-Book Unveiled Ahead of November Elections

In an initiative aimed at enhancing electoral awareness, Thane's District Information Office introduced a digital flip-book titled 'Assembly General Election 2024 Backgrounder'.

The launch, conducted by Collector and District Election Officer Ashok Shingare, promises to be a comprehensive resource for both media professionals and the general public ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.

The flip-book offers an extensive collection of historical and candidate-specific voting statistics for various constituencies in Thane, from elections spanning 1962 to 2019, spearheaded by District Information Officer Shivaji Sanap. This digital shift marks a significant step toward eco-friendly information dissemination.

(With inputs from agencies.)