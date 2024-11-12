Left Menu

Russia's Hypersonic Frigate Sails the English Channel

A Russian Navy frigate with Zircon hypersonic missiles conducted drills in the English Channel and continues missions in the Atlantic. Equipped to repel air and sea drone attacks, this marks its first long-distance voyage since joining the Navy amid Russia's enhanced nuclear capabilities.

Updated: 12-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:50 IST
A Russian Navy frigate carrying the advanced Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles has successfully completed training exercises in the English Channel, as reported by Russian news agencies. The vessel is currently carrying out additional missions in the Atlantic Ocean.

The frigate's crew, armed with Zircon anti-ship missiles, performed counter-terrorism drills, effectively neutralizing air and sea drone threats from a simulated enemy force, according to Russian state agencies. The Northern Fleet's frigate, Admiral Golovko, has concluded its journey through the English Channel and remains active in the Atlantic Ocean, per a statement from the Northern Fleet's press office.

This marks the first extensive deployment of the multi-role frigate since its commissioning into the Russian Navy in December 2023. The ship embarked from its northern Russian base on November 2. Prior to its deployment, the then Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had confirmed the warship's armament with Zircon missiles.

