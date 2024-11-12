Tensions Erupt Over Land Acquisition in Vikarabad
In Vikarabad district, 55 individuals were detained following a violent protest against land acquisition for pharmaceutical companies. During the incident, three officials were injured. Authorities suspended internet services and stepped up police presence as investigations continued, with a BRS leader suspected of instigating the unrest still at large.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, Vikarabad district witnessed the detention of 55 individuals during a protest against land acquisition for pharmaceutical projects in a local village.
The altercation resulted in injuries to three officials, including an Additional Collector and a district police officer, as tensions flared among the villagers.
Security measures escalated with internet service suspension, while the police hunt for a BRS youth leader accused of orchestrating the premeditated attack continues amid ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement