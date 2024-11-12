Tensions Erupt Over Land Acquisition in Vikarabad

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, Vikarabad district witnessed the detention of 55 individuals during a protest against land acquisition for pharmaceutical projects in a local village.

The altercation resulted in injuries to three officials, including an Additional Collector and a district police officer, as tensions flared among the villagers.

Security measures escalated with internet service suspension, while the police hunt for a BRS youth leader accused of orchestrating the premeditated attack continues amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)