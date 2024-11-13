Tragedy in Zhuhai: Mass Car Attack Sparks National Outrage

In the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, the deadliest mass killing in a decade has triggered national uproar as authorities scramble to manage the aftermath. On Monday, a man enraged by his divorce settlement drove into a crowded area at a sports center, killing 35 and injuring 43.

The slow governmental response in disclosing the death toll has fueled public outrage on social media, with discussions about mental health and societal pressures being censored online. Citizens continue to lay flowers at the site, defying attempts by officials to clear the area and restrict media coverage.

As the nation focuses on Zhuhai for a major military airshow, state media have largely ignored the incident. Instead, coverage emphasizes President Xi Jinping's overseas engagements, with only muted references to relief efforts in local reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)