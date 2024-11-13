Left Menu

Tragedy in Zhuhai: Mass Car Attack Sparks National Outrage

A horrific car attack in Zhuhai, China, left 35 dead and 43 injured. The incident, sparked by a driver's anger over a divorce settlement, led to a national outcry against the government’s delayed response. Authorities' attempts to erase mourning symbols have resulted in continued public dissent.

In the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, the deadliest mass killing in a decade has triggered national uproar as authorities scramble to manage the aftermath. On Monday, a man enraged by his divorce settlement drove into a crowded area at a sports center, killing 35 and injuring 43.

The slow governmental response in disclosing the death toll has fueled public outrage on social media, with discussions about mental health and societal pressures being censored online. Citizens continue to lay flowers at the site, defying attempts by officials to clear the area and restrict media coverage.

As the nation focuses on Zhuhai for a major military airshow, state media have largely ignored the incident. Instead, coverage emphasizes President Xi Jinping's overseas engagements, with only muted references to relief efforts in local reports.

