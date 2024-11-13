Modi Lauds Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Revolution from 'Jungle Raj' to Good Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his contributions to good governance, a significant shift from the state's previous 'jungle raj'. Modi made his remarks during a function in Darbhanga, north Bihar, where he inaugurated projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore, including laying the foundation for an AIIMS.

In his 40-minute speech, Modi extolled Nitish Kumar, calling him a 'popular chief minister' whose efforts enabled the NDA's electoral return. He criticized former Congress-RJD governments for deceptive promises and highlighted rapid progress under the current administration. Modi acknowledged the healthcare advancements, including establishing over two dozen AIIMS across India.

The Prime Minister also spoke about cultural and economic development in the Mithila region, such as the promotion of Maithili language and export of local produce like freshwater fish and foxnuts. He addressed annual flood issues and revealed a Rs 11,000 crore plan involving discussions with Nepal. The event saw attendance from various political leaders, emphasizing the administration's cohesive efforts.

