Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Controversy: Political Leaders React

The Supreme Court has issued guidelines to halt unauthorized bulldozer demolitions, inciting mixed reactions among political leaders. BSP's Mayawati anticipates an end to 'bulldozer terror,' while SP and Congress see it as a move against 'jungle raj.' Government officials affirm compliance with the court's directives.

The Supreme Court has stepped in to pause bulldozer-driven demolitions, sparking varied reactions among political figures. BSP leader Mayawati expressed relief, hoping for an end to bulldozer 'terror.'

Congress' UP chief Ajay Rai welcomed the decision, seeing it as a step against 'jungle raj.' Similarly, the Samajwadi Party lauded the verdict, criticizing the bulldozer actions as unjust and illegal.

UP cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar assured that the court's orders would be adhered to. The SC's guidelines impose nationwide standards on property demolitions, stressing that the executive cannot unilaterally deem someone guilty and demolish their home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

