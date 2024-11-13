Tribunal Upholds Six-Year Sentence for Ex-President Fernandez

A tribunal in Argentina confirmed a six-year prison sentence and a lifelong ban from public office for former President Cristina Fernandez. This ruling maintains the verdict from 2022, where she was found guilty of embezzling millions through public works during her presidency.

Although Fernandez appealed the original decision, the tribunal upheld the conviction, citing her role in a fraudulent scheme to grant public works contracts to a construction firm linked to her family. She maintains her innocence on all charges.

The Peronist leader, a significant figure in Argentina's political landscape this century, plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, allowing her to stay free while awaiting its decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)