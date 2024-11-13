Left Menu

Dr. Jitendra Singh Inaugurates Bose-Einstein Statistics, Highlights National Quantum Mission

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates global celebrations of Satyendra Nath Bose's contributions to quantum mechanics, reinforces India’s drive to become a quantum technology powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:55 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a major celebration for India’s scientific community, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, virtually inaugurated the Centenary Celebrations of the Bose-Einstein Statistics postulation at the S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences. This prestigious event marks 100 years of Indian physicist Satyendra Nath Bose’s contributions to quantum mechanics, which transformed modern physics and laid the groundwork for today’s quantum technology.

Honouring Bose's contributions, Dr. Singh lauded his pioneering ideas that expanded the boundaries of quantum theory. He noted that Bose's work, particularly on bosons, fundamentally changed our understanding of matter and led to scientific breakthroughs that have since been recognized by multiple Nobel Prizes. "Bose's revolutionary contributions have had an enduring impact on physics, establishing India's legacy as a leader in scientific thought and discovery," the Minister said.

The centenary celebration at the S.N. Bose Centre is marked by a robust schedule of international conferences and outreach initiatives, drawing Nobel laureates and physicists from Princeton, Harvard, Oxford, and other renowned institutions. This year’s final conference focuses on Bose Statistics in Condensed Matter Physics, following previous events on Quantum Information and Quantum Science. The wide range of distinguished speakers exemplifies India’s growing influence and collaboration in advanced research.

During the event, Dr. Singh also highlighted the significance of India’s recently launched National Quantum Mission (NQM), a government initiative aimed at elevating India’s position in quantum technology on the global stage. The NQM focuses on Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing, and Quantum Materials, creating new opportunities in technology and industry. He emphasized that this mission aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India by 2047, a “quantum-driven” future that will bolster India’s economy and technological innovation.

With four dedicated Thematic Hubs across 43 institutions, including the S.N. Bose Centre, the National Quantum Mission is designed to foster research, encourage cross-disciplinary collaboration, and accelerate India’s progress in quantum technologies. Dr. Singh remarked that Bose’s legacy continues to be a powerful inspiration, spurring India’s “Second Quantum Revolution” and driving efforts for technological leadership in the field.

The Minister concluded by expressing optimism that the centenary event will reinforce India’s international scientific networks and advance its capacity to pioneer in quantum technology, inspired by Bose’s transformative contributions to physics.

