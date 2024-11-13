Supreme Court Verdict Reshapes Bulldozer Politics in Uttar Pradesh

The Supreme Court's recent decision marks a significant turning point in Uttar Pradesh's ongoing controversy over the so-called 'bulldozer justice.' By implementing new pan-India guidelines, the apex court effectively bans property demolitions without a prior show cause notice, offering affected parties 15 days to respond.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has commended the court's decision, taking a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath government for its previous actions. He alleged that this aggressive approach was hurting the poor and contributed to the BJP's electoral losses in key areas like Ayodhya.

The impeachment of the 'bulldozer action,' particularly significant given the context of the upcoming bypolls on November 20, could reshape political strategies in the region. The state government emphasized that the court's ruling could help mitigate organized crime, despite its lack of direct involvement in this specific case.

