Clash Over Campus Democracy: Punjab University's Senate Election Strife

Students at Panjab University were cane-charged by police during a protest against delays in senate elections. The protest coincided with a conclave attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Mann appealed for intervention to ensure elections proceed, while Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the police action as an attack on university autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:31 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at Panjab University, a student protest against the delayed senate elections was met with police force on Wednesday, leading to a cane-charge. The protest, organized by the Panjab University Bachao Morcha, sought to voice discontent with administrative delays.

The clash occurred as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann participated in a campus conclave, drawing stark contrasts in events. Mann is pressing for swift action from Vice President and university chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar to ensure the elections occur posthaste, citing significant emotions around the issue within the state.

Condemnation of police action came from Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who criticized the use of force against students advocating for democratic processes. Bajwa highlighted the irony of discussing a 'Vision 2047' for Punjab amidst a crackdown on student activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

