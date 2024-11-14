Left Menu

Ceasefire Hopes Dwindle Amid Escalating Beirut Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes continue in Beirut as Lebanon awaits a U.S. ceasefire proposal. The conflict, involving Hezbollah, has intensified, killing civilians and soldiers. Diplomatic efforts, led by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, face challenges. Israel demands intervention rights, while concerns rise over Hezbollah's armament in south Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 00:36 IST
Ceasefire Hopes Dwindle Amid Escalating Beirut Airstrikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense development, Israeli airstrikes again targeted Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut for the second straight day on Wednesday. As tensions rise, Lebanon turns to Washington for possible ceasefire proposals, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein expressing cautious optimism for a truce amid ongoing hostilities.

The latest strikes come as part of a broader offensive by Israel, which has been engaged in conflict with Hezbollah for over seven weeks. The strikes have caused significant destruction in Dahiyeh, a suburb of Beirut, and resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Efforts to broker peace are complicated. Israel insists on intervention rights in Lebanon, pointing to ongoing Hezbollah armament violations of U.N. Security Council resolution 1701. Meanwhile, diplomatic channels remain uncertain as various powers push for a ceasefire to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024