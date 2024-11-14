Ceasefire Hopes Dwindle Amid Escalating Beirut Airstrikes

In a tense development, Israeli airstrikes again targeted Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut for the second straight day on Wednesday. As tensions rise, Lebanon turns to Washington for possible ceasefire proposals, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein expressing cautious optimism for a truce amid ongoing hostilities.

The latest strikes come as part of a broader offensive by Israel, which has been engaged in conflict with Hezbollah for over seven weeks. The strikes have caused significant destruction in Dahiyeh, a suburb of Beirut, and resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Efforts to broker peace are complicated. Israel insists on intervention rights in Lebanon, pointing to ongoing Hezbollah armament violations of U.N. Security Council resolution 1701. Meanwhile, diplomatic channels remain uncertain as various powers push for a ceasefire to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)