Menendez Conviction Stands Despite Evidence Error

U.S. prosecutors affirmed that despite the jury's review of improper evidence, former Senator Robert Menendez's corruption conviction remains upheld. Menendez, who resigned in August, was found guilty of accepting bribes. The decision follows a complex nine-week trial, with Menendez planning to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 01:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:23 IST
In a decisive move, U.S. prosecutors announced that the corruption conviction of former Senator Robert Menendez will not be overturned despite the jury's examination of inadmissible evidence during their deliberations.

Menendez, 70, resigned in August after being convicted in Manhattan federal court for accepting bribes, including gold bars and cash, in exchange for political influence. Prosecutors emphasized that the integrity of the verdict remains intact, asserting the evidence of guilt was compelling.

The court's decision reflects Menendez's grave breaches of law, including acting as an Egyptian government agent and obstructing justice. With sentencing scheduled for January, Menendez could face a lengthy prison term, as New Jersey voters recently elected Andy Kim as his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

