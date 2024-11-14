Sudan's Lifeline: The Adre Border Crossing's Role Amidst Crisis

Sudan's sovereign council announced an extension for the use of the Adre border crossing with Chad, a pivotal route for aid agencies to deliver supplies to famine-prone areas in Darfur and Kordofan.

The re-opening of Adre, initially set from August to November 15, tackles the urgent need for humanitarian aid as over 25 million people face severe hunger amidst ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Despite objections from some government factions who fear it benefits the RSF, the decision is welcomed by the United Nations, highlighting Adre as a crucial lifeline for millions but noting it alone is not enough to meet the escalating humanitarian needs across Sudan.

