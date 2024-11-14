Donald Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

In a significant Cabinet nomination, US President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Congressman Matt Gaetz to be the next Attorney General. Gaetz's nomination is viewed as part of Trump's swift assembly of his administration.

Gaetz, a Florida representative, is renowned for his legal expertise and commitment to Justice Department reform. Trump's announcement emphasized Gaetz's potential to dismantle partisan biases and revive American confidence in lawful governance.

On the House Judiciary Committee, Gaetz was pivotal in countering allegations like the 'Russia Hoax' and revealing systemic issues. Trump asserts that under Gaetz's leadership, the Department of Justice will regain its focus on true justice and constitutional upholding.

(With inputs from agencies.)