Left Menu

Money Laundering Investigation Unravels Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a Malegaon-based trader for allegedly carrying out illegal transactions using misappropriated bank accounts. Raids across Maharashtra and Gujarat aim to uncover the misuse of Rs 100 crore. The case coincides with the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, raising concerns about electoral malpractice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:22 IST
Money Laundering Investigation Unravels Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a major crackdown across Maharashtra and Gujarat in a high-stakes money laundering investigation. Multiple raids were carried out on Thursday targeting properties linked to a Malegaon-based trader accused of funneling over Rs 100 crore through illicit transactions.

The investigation’s magnitude, involving 23 searches in key cities including Malegaon, Nashik, and Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, points to the seriousness of the allegations. The charges arise from an FIR filed by Malegaon Police against Siraj Ahmed Harun Meman, a local trader suspected of misusing bank accounts for unauthorized financial operations.

Authorities are probing potential electoral malpractices as the operation aligns closely with the scheduled elections for Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats on November 20. ED sources suspect the indiscriminately handled funds might be obscured through complex transactions involving KYC fraud and mule accounts, though concrete evidence linking these to election financing remains unfound.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024