Operation Bear Claw: Fake Bear Scam Uncovered in California

Four Los Angeles residents were arrested for allegedly deceiving insurance companies by staging bear break-ins to luxury cars. The suspects provided fake footage of a 'bear' inside a Rolls-Royce and two Mercedes vehicles to claim nearly USD 142,000 in damages, using a bear costume to execute the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bizarre case of insurance fraud, four Los Angeles residents were arrested after allegedly faking bear attacks on luxury cars to claim damages from insurance companies. Dubbed 'Operation Bear Claw', the California Insurance Department discovered the scam involving staged footage of a 'bear' inside high-end vehicles.

The suspects provided videos supposedly showing a bear inside a Rolls-Royce and two Mercedes-Benz cars, claiming a total of nearly USD 142,000 in damages. However, after thorough examination by a wildlife expert, the videos were determined to feature a person in a bear costume, rather than a real animal.

When detectives executed a search warrant, they found the bear costume at the suspects' residence. The arrests highlight the lengths some individuals will go to exploit insurance systems. Meanwhile, California's bear population continues to be a common sight in residential areas, causing actual, albeit natural, disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

