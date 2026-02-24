Left Menu

Plot Twist: Delhi Fraudster Caught in Rs 35 Lakh Land Scam

A man named Deepak was arrested for allegedly duping two people out of Rs 35 lakh by selling a vacant plot using forged documents. The police nabbed him after a tip-off, with investigations ongoing to find his associates and other potential fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:58 IST
A suspected fraudster has been apprehended in connection with a land scam worth approximately Rs 35 lakh, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Deepak alias Tooda, was implicated in the criminal case registered at Vijay Vihar police station. He had allegedly conspired with accomplices to defraud two individuals by falsely presenting forged property documents, claiming ownership over a plot in Begumpur Extension.

Declared a proclaimed offender earlier this year by a Rohini court, Deepak was arrested following a police sting operation in Sector-13, Rohini, after receiving vital information about his whereabouts. During interrogations, he admitted to the forgery and deceit, revealing his involvement in gambling and substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

