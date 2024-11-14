Tensions Rise as Samajwadi Party MLA Faces FIR Over Police Station Protest

An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai and over a hundred supporters for staging a protest at the Fazalganj police station. The protest, which took place on November 9, was reportedly intended to exert pressure on law enforcement for the release of detainee Ashok Gupta.

This incident precedes the bypolls for the Sishamau assembly seat in Kanpur, scheduled for November 20. With tensions escalating, law enforcement filed charges under multiple sections, including rioting and obstructing a public servant.

The matter is currently under investigation, as police aim to maintain order ahead of the pivotal bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)