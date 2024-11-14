Left Menu

Ford's $165 Million Compliance Settlement Sparks Change

Ford Motor agrees to a $165 million penalty after NHTSA finds delays in recalling vehicles with defective cameras. The settlement mandates advanced data analytics, construction of a testing facility, thorough review of past recalls, and compliance oversight, aiming to enhance safety and recall processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ford Motor has agreed to pay a $165 million civil penalty following a government investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The investigation concluded that Ford failed to promptly recall vehicles with faulty rearview cameras. The penalty includes significant investment in data analytics and testing facilities to enhance safety protocols moving forward.

The probe, initiated in August 2021, scrutinized Ford's response to a 2020 recall of over 620,000 vehicles due to rear camera issues. NHTSA discovered that Ford provided incomplete information and was tardy with quarterly reports. Despite Ford's disagreement with these findings, the automaker has committed to resolving these issues and reinforcing its compliance strategies.

As part of the consent order, which lasts for at least three years, Ford will engage in quarterly meetings with NHTSA. An independent third party will oversee Ford's adherence to the agreement, ensuring the company reviews, refines, and if necessary, issues new recalls to maintain high safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

