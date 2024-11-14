Left Menu

Tension Averted: Police Book Four for Inciting Communal Hatred Online

Four individuals have been booked by city police for allegedly attempting to incite communal hatred through social media. Identified as Chandrakant Chaddha, Bhanu Pratap, Rohit Sahni, and Praveen Dhang, they face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals have been detained by police in the city for allegedly attempting to incite communal hatred and religious tension via social media, officials announced Thursday.

The accused, identified as Chandrakant Chaddha, Bhanu Pratap, Rohit Sahni, and Praveen Dhang, face charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shubham Aggarwal reported that cases have been registered in various city police stations. Although no arrests have been made, Agarwal issued a stern warning against online hate speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

