South Africa's Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Operation 'Close the Hole'

South Africa's government is standing firm on its decision not to assist illegal miners trapped in a closed mine located in the North West province. This stance forms a crucial element of their official strategy against illegal mining activities in the region.

As a part of the police's 'Close the Hole' operation, entrances used to deliver basic supplies to miners inside the Stilfontein mineshaft have been sealed. Estimates initially suggested up to 4,000 miners could be trapped underground, but officials later revised this number to between 350 and 400.

Police continue to secure the mine area to apprehend miners as they emerge. Meanwhile, government ministers are expected to assess the situation closely. Despite humanitarian concerns, officials underscore that aiding those in violation of the law is not an option.

