South Africa's Crackdown on Illegal Mining: Operation 'Close the Hole'

The South African government refuses aid to illegal miners stuck in the Stilfontein mine as part of a broader law enforcement strategy, Operation 'Close the Hole.' The operation, targeting illegal mining, aims to cut miners' supplies, force them to the surface, and arrest them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's government is standing firm on its decision not to assist illegal miners trapped in a closed mine located in the North West province. This stance forms a crucial element of their official strategy against illegal mining activities in the region.

As a part of the police's 'Close the Hole' operation, entrances used to deliver basic supplies to miners inside the Stilfontein mineshaft have been sealed. Estimates initially suggested up to 4,000 miners could be trapped underground, but officials later revised this number to between 350 and 400.

Police continue to secure the mine area to apprehend miners as they emerge. Meanwhile, government ministers are expected to assess the situation closely. Despite humanitarian concerns, officials underscore that aiding those in violation of the law is not an option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka's Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

