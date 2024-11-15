Violent Attack on Journalists in Tonk: A Dark Day for Press Freedom
A violent mob in Tonk attacked a PTI reporter and cameraman, injuring them severely while covering a protest after Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena's arrest. The journalists' equipment was destroyed. Authorities ensured medical care and security, while political figures condemned the violence and promised strict action against the perpetrators.
A PTI reporter and cameraman were brutally assaulted by a mob in Tonk district during a protest related to Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena's arrest. The incident occurred while the journalists attempted to interview Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena.
The violent crowd not only beat up the journalists, injuring them seriously, but also torched their camera. The attack highlights the ongoing tensions following Meena's arrest and has drawn widespread condemnation from political figures like Congress leader Sachin Pilot.
In response, authorities, including the Chief Minister's Office, have pledged full support and promised stern action against those involved while ensuring the journalists receive proper medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
