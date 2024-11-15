Wave of Violence in Sinaloa: 14 Killed Amidst Cartel Warfare

Sinaloa state's prosecutor is actively investigating the gruesome discovery of 14 bodies near Culiacan, highlighting a violent wave sweeping through the region.

Ongoing cartel violence has claimed hundreds of lives, including a recent massacre in Queretaro that left ten individuals dead at a bar. The authorities found seven bodies along a major highway between Culiacan and Mazatlan and several others near cemeteries and a bridge. Vehicle theft and missing person reports have spiked with fifteen complaints registered.

Despite heightened security, killings persist, attributed to the aftermath of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada's arrest, a co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel. The violence surge has drawn criticism from U.S. stakeholders, while Mexico's administration pledges continued cooperation with the United States on security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)