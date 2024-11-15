Left Menu

Wave of Violence in Sinaloa: 14 Killed Amidst Cartel Warfare

The Sinaloa state prosecutor's office is investigating the deaths of 14 individuals around Culiacan, amidst a surge in cartel violence. Despite enhanced security efforts, over 400 killings have been reported since September, following the arrest of a drug lord linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Updated: 15-11-2024 02:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sinaloa state's prosecutor is actively investigating the gruesome discovery of 14 bodies near Culiacan, highlighting a violent wave sweeping through the region.

Ongoing cartel violence has claimed hundreds of lives, including a recent massacre in Queretaro that left ten individuals dead at a bar. The authorities found seven bodies along a major highway between Culiacan and Mazatlan and several others near cemeteries and a bridge. Vehicle theft and missing person reports have spiked with fifteen complaints registered.

Despite heightened security, killings persist, attributed to the aftermath of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada's arrest, a co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel. The violence surge has drawn criticism from U.S. stakeholders, while Mexico's administration pledges continued cooperation with the United States on security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

