Canada Urges Immediate Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Amid Severe Crisis

On Thursday, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly voiced grave concerns over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the life-threatening malnutrition levels affecting many residents. Her warning follows a recent report by the Famine Review Committee, dated November 8, which indicates a high probability of famine in northern Gaza.

In a joint statement with International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen, Joly emphasized the critical need for increased humanitarian aid. They pointed out the alarming reality that civilians, including men, women, and children, are suffering and dying due to insufficient humanitarian assistance reaching Gaza.

The ministers called on Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law and significantly boost aid to the civilian population. The statement comes amid reports of continued violence, with over 43,500 Palestinians killed in the past year, vast destruction in Gaza, and millions facing severe shortages of essential supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)