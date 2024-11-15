Left Menu

Canada Urges Immediate Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Amid Severe Crisis

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly warns of a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza with life-threatening malnutrition levels. A report indicates famine is likely occurring in northern Gaza, exacerbated by inadequate aid. Calls are made for Israel to comply with humanitarian law and increase assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 08:01 IST
Canada Urges Immediate Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Amid Severe Crisis

On Thursday, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly voiced grave concerns over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the life-threatening malnutrition levels affecting many residents. Her warning follows a recent report by the Famine Review Committee, dated November 8, which indicates a high probability of famine in northern Gaza.

In a joint statement with International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen, Joly emphasized the critical need for increased humanitarian aid. They pointed out the alarming reality that civilians, including men, women, and children, are suffering and dying due to insufficient humanitarian assistance reaching Gaza.

The ministers called on Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law and significantly boost aid to the civilian population. The statement comes amid reports of continued violence, with over 43,500 Palestinians killed in the past year, vast destruction in Gaza, and millions facing severe shortages of essential supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024