Vietnam's Defence Expo: A New Era in Sino-Vietnamese Military Ties

Vietnam is preparing to host an international defence exposition in Hanoi from December 19-22, aiming to diversify its sources of military hardware. Notably, Chinese defence firms will take part, suggesting a possible strengthening of military relations between the two nations. The event marks the second such exposition by Vietnam, following its inaugural military fair two years prior.

According to a Vietnamese defence official, around 140 companies, including those from the United States, Russia, and France, will exhibit their equipment at the expo. This participation indicates a shift for Vietnam, which has traditionally sourced much of its military hardware from Russia. The inclusion of Chinese firms hints at a new phase of security cooperation, despite the historical tensions in the South China Sea and a brief border war in 1979.

Military experts emphasized that any potential agreements emerging from the exposition would likely focus on non-combat equipment, such as logistics and military medicine. Although the two Communist neighbours have signed preliminary agreements to boost defence ties, there remains caution about relying on China for critical military systems due to potential supply disruptions during heightened tensions.

