Celebrating Constitutional Legacy: Guwahati Event Marks 75th Anniversary

The Law Ministry will host a regional event at IIT Guwahati, celebrating the Constitution's 75th anniversary. The event will launch podcasts and a magazine focusing on citizens' constitutional rights. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi will attend, with 1400 participants expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:40 IST
In a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the Law Ministry is gearing up for a significant regional event in Guwahati. Scheduled for next week, the event will see the launch of eight insightful podcasts, all dedicated to safeguarding citizens' constitutional rights through diverse schemes.

This event, to be held at IIT Guwahati, falls under the umbrella of the 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign, a year-long celebration initiated in January. The proceedings will commence with a symbolic act—planting saplings in honor of the 15 pioneering women members of the Constituent Assembly, highlighting their crucial contributions.

Participants will witness the unveiling of the 'Samvidhan Katta' magazine, comprising 75 stories that underscore the Constitution's relevance in everyday life. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, along with 1400 attendees, including judicial dignitaries and Village-Level Entrepreneurs, will grace the occasion to discuss critical aspects of legal rights and constitutional awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

