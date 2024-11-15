Celebrating Constitutional Legacy: Guwahati Event Marks 75th Anniversary

In a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the Law Ministry is gearing up for a significant regional event in Guwahati. Scheduled for next week, the event will see the launch of eight insightful podcasts, all dedicated to safeguarding citizens' constitutional rights through diverse schemes.

This event, to be held at IIT Guwahati, falls under the umbrella of the 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign, a year-long celebration initiated in January. The proceedings will commence with a symbolic act—planting saplings in honor of the 15 pioneering women members of the Constituent Assembly, highlighting their crucial contributions.

Participants will witness the unveiling of the 'Samvidhan Katta' magazine, comprising 75 stories that underscore the Constitution's relevance in everyday life. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, along with 1400 attendees, including judicial dignitaries and Village-Level Entrepreneurs, will grace the occasion to discuss critical aspects of legal rights and constitutional awareness.

