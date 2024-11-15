Supreme Court Stresses Need for Sex Trafficking Victims' Rehabilitation Framework
The Supreme Court highlights the absence of a legislative framework for rehabilitating victims of sex trafficking in India. The court urges the government to address this issue, noting that such crimes severely impact victims' physical and mental health, as well as their societal integration and educational pursuits.
The Supreme Court has highlighted a critical gap in legislation, pointing out the lack of a comprehensive rehabilitation framework for victims of sex trafficking.
In a call to action, the court has mandated the Centre to address the legislative vacuum and file an explanatory affidavit on the matter.
Describing human and sex trafficking as deeply dehumanizing crimes, the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Pankaj Mithal emphasized the disproportionate impact on vulnerable groups, particularly women and children, and the need for specialized medical and psychological support for the victims.
