Proposed Media Bill Seeks to Establish Independent Regulation Authority

A private member's Bill aiming to establish an independent authority for the regulation and licensing of media services is set for consideration in the Rajya Sabha. The Indian Media Services (Regulation and Licensing) Bill, 2024, introduced by CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan, proposes the formation of the Indian Board of Media Services. This autonomous body is intended to facilitate the development of free and independent media services in India.

To address concerns regarding media freedom, the Bill highlights the necessity of moving licensing powers away from governmental control. According to the proposal, the Central government will allocate funds, approved by Parliament, to support the Board's operations and ensure media independence.

The Bill asserts that independent media are vital for a healthy democracy, cautioning against the monopolization of licensing by the Executive. It seeks to empower media services by providing an alternative to the current system, thus maintaining impartial dissemination of news and information.

