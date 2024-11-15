Territorial Tensions: Malaysia Objects to Philippine Maritime Laws

Malaysia has voiced its objection to new maritime legislation enacted by the Philippines, claiming it encroaches on Malaysian territory, specifically in relation to the state of Sabah.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamad Alamin revealed that Malaysia dispatched a formal protest note, underscoring its stance on the territorial issues compounded by recent Philippine maritime laws.

The enactment of these laws by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirms Manila's maritime claims, challenging the territorial assertions of neighboring nations, including China and Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)