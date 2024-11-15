Territorial Tensions: Malaysia Objects to Philippine Maritime Laws
Malaysia has protested against new Philippine maritime laws that it alleges encroach on its territory, especially concerning the oil-rich state of Sabah. These laws assert Manila's maritime claims, including in the South China Sea, and challenge both Malaysian and Chinese territorial stances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:39 IST
Malaysia has voiced its objection to new maritime legislation enacted by the Philippines, claiming it encroaches on Malaysian territory, specifically in relation to the state of Sabah.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamad Alamin revealed that Malaysia dispatched a formal protest note, underscoring its stance on the territorial issues compounded by recent Philippine maritime laws.
The enactment of these laws by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirms Manila's maritime claims, challenging the territorial assertions of neighboring nations, including China and Malaysia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Dual Aircraft Carrier Exercise Sparks Strategic Advancements in South China Sea
Escalating Tensions: Malaysia's Reef Dispute with Vietnam Unfolds in the South China Sea
Philippines Flexes Military Muscle in South China Sea Drills
Tensions Escalate as Russia Seeks to Reclaim Lost Territory
Indonesia Stands Firm Against China's South China Sea Claims Amid Joint Maritime Deal